Brush Fire Near Getty Center Spreads; Thousands Evacuated Including LeBron James, Kurt Sutter

Firefighters try to save a home on Tigertail Road during the Getty fire, in Los Angeles, Calif California Wildfires Blackout, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Oct 2019 Photo by Christian Monterrosa/AP/Shutterstock

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in Brentwood and Westwood due to a brushfire along the 405 freeway. The west-moving fire is nearing the Getty Center art museum.

“Apparently everything around me is burning the f*uck down,” tweeted Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter from Brentwood.

At the latest count, more than 400 acres have been impacted by the fire, according to fire department officials. More than 3,000 homes have been evacuated. Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is among the evacuees.

Brentwood’s Tiger Tail road area is under the most immediate threat, according to local news reports.

The so-called Getty Fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. PT near the southbound side of the 405, soon spreading to about 400 acres. According to the California Highway Patrol, all off-ramps on the 405’s southbound side from Sepulveda to Sunset boulevards were closed.

According to local news reports, homes were burning in the 1100 Block of N. Tigertail Road, and by 2:40 a.m. evacuations were ordered for the MountainGate and Mandeville Canyon communities. The evacuation zone later extended to the west to Temescal Canyon Road.

 

