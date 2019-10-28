Brush Fire Near Getty Center Spreads; Thousands Evacuated Including LeBron James, Kurt Sutter

Firefighters try to save a home on Tigertail Road during the Getty fire, in Los Angeles, Calif California Wildfires Blackout, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Oct 2019

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in Brentwood and Westwood due to a brushfire along the 405 freeway. The west-moving fire is nearing the Getty Center art museum.

“Apparently everything around me is burning the f*uck down,” tweeted Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter from Brentwood.

At the latest count, more than 400 acres have been impacted by the fire, according to fire department officials. More than 3,000 homes have been evacuated. Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is among the evacuees.

Brentwood’s Tiger Tail road area is under the most immediate threat, according to local news reports.

The so-called Getty Fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. PT near the southbound side of the 405, soon spreading to about 400 acres. According to the California Highway Patrol, all off-ramps on the 405’s southbound side from Sepulveda to Sunset boulevards were closed.

According to local news reports, homes were burning in the 1100 Block of N. Tigertail Road, and by 2:40 a.m. evacuations were ordered for the MountainGate and Mandeville Canyon communities. The evacuation zone later extended to the west to Temescal Canyon Road.

Getty Center and Getty Villa remain SAFE from the #GettyFire, which is burning to the north and west of the Center. Both Getty sites will be closed today (October 28, 2019). We have activated our full emergency response. Our thoughts are with neighbors and first responders. — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) October 28, 2019

If you are in the evacuation zone of the #GettyFire, you must leave now. Follow @LAFD for updates. Grateful for all our first responders. https://t.co/HfkeVneSVP — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 28, 2019

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019