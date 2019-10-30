Gerard Butler has found his latest action vehicle in the form of The Plane, an elevated action thriller that MadRiver International is launching at AFM next week.

Script comes from Charles Cumming and JP Davis (Violence Of Action), and is based on the book by Cumming. Butler will star as commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone, finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers’ hostage.

Producers are Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonvaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan and Ara Keshishian, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner.

MadRiver International (formerly IMR) is handling international sales. CAA Media Finance is on domestic rights. Pic is scheduled to shoot in Q2, 2020.

Butler is coming off the back of Angel Has Fallen, the final instalment in the successful Falling franchise of action movies, the latest of which grossed $133m global. He is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Davis is repped by Management 360 and Tara Kole at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.