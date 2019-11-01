‘General Hospital’ Unveils New Nikolas Cassadine – It’s Marcus Coloma

Marcus Coloma was revealed today as the new ‘Nikolas Cassadine’ on ABC’s General Hospital.

The role was unveiled after much speculation on whether Nikolas Cassadine was still alive. Today, he returned to Port Charles and appears to be the one who took Cassandra Pierce all those months ago, and has been following Ava Jerome.

Coloma is best known for his starring role in the Beverly Hills Chihuahua film franchise for Walt Disney Pictures. Last season, he wrapped the FOX pilot Adam & Eve from writer Jon Beckerman, and previously starred in the False Profits pilot for ABC.

Coloma also recurred as ‘Father Jonas Alcaraz’ on TNT’s Major Crimes. His TV credits include Lucifer, The Mentalist, The Client List, South Beach, Drop Dead Diva, Psycho Girlfriend, Make It Or Break It, Lincoln Heights, Point Pleasant and One Tree Hill.

The role of ‘Nikolas’ was originated by actor Tyler Christopher in 1996 and was immediately popular with audiences. Soap Opera Digest named it the ‘Best New Male Character’ in 1996. ‘Nickolas’ is the grandson of ‘Helena Cassadine,’ originated by film actress Elizabeth Taylor in 1981.

Coloma is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and managed by Impact Artists Group.