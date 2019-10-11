‘Gemini Man’ Runs Up $1.6M, ‘The Addams Family’ Snaps Near $1.3M: Thursday Box Office Previews

Paramount/Skydance Media’s Ang Lee directed Gemini Man starring Will Smith rang up $1.6M in Thursday night previews that started at 7PM from 3,000 showtimes. Also, MGM/UAR’s animated feature The Addams Family had a great start with $1.25M at 3,000 locations that started at 4PM.

That figure is just under what The Magnificent Seven pulled in back in September 2016 in its previews with $1.75M (for a $12.7M opening day, $34.7M opening weekend) and ahead of Millennium/Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen ($1.5M previews, $7.95M opening day, $21.3M opening) and Ad Astra ($1.5M previews, $7.1M opening day, $19M opening weekend). Among Will Smith’s fresh IP titles, Gemini Man blows away 2015’s crime noir Focus ($900K) and 2013’s After Earth ($1.1M) though that was at a time when Thursday night previews weren’t as potent as they are now.

Gemini Man is expected to debut to $24M-$27M this weekend as Warner Bros./Village Roadshow/Bron Studios The Joker which is projected to do around $42M. Co-financed with China’s Alibaba and Fosun Pictures, the latter which is distributing in China, Gemini Man cost $138M. The pic uses the 120 frames per second technology, and is ideally seen in 3D, which a third of its 3,642 theater count is accommodating. The pic follows Smith as a hitman who hunts down a younger clone of himself.

There were 8% K-12 schools out yesterday, rising to 19% today and 42% on break for Columbus Day Monday. That bodes well for Addams Family which is looking at a $25M-$30M start. General audiences only repped 48% of the crowd while parents and kids combined repped 52% of Thursday night’s attendance per Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak. Previews were higher than the $850K made by Warner Bros. Smallfoot last year ($6.4M opening day, $23M opening weekend) as well as the $840K made by The House With a Clock In its Walls ($7.7M opening day, $26.6M opening). Critics weren’t kind to the Addams at 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, however, kids animated pics are largely deflective of the aggregator site’s power over moviegoers.

Who’s going to get hurt more potentially in ticket sales is Gemini Man which reviewers have slammed with a 29% RT score. Audiences gave it 3 1/2 stars on PostTrak last night. Men over 25 repped half of the crowd, followed by females over 25 (25%), men under 25 (14%), females under 25 (11%). Big turnout last nights for Gemini Man by Hispanics (30%) followed by African Americans (27%), Caucasians (26%) and Asians (12%).

There’s also CBS Films/Lionsgate/eOne’s comedy Jexi from Bad Moms directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. That’s expected to tank in the low single digits as CBS Films’ final theatrical release. Previews were around $235K at 1,900 locations. Low exits at 3 stars, a 40% definite recommend and Men over 25 mostly there (47%), followed by 31% females over 25, 14% men under 25 and females under 25 at 8%.

The Joker ends its opening week with $137.7M after an $8.3M Thursday, -14%. Focus Features’ Downton Abbey was second yesterday by a distance with $905K, -11% for an estimated running total in week 3 of $77.7M. Dreamworks Animations/Pearl Studios/Universal’s Abominable chalked up $640K, -52% for a running two total of $41.8M. STX’s Hustlers with $550K, -13% was in 4th place and an estimated total in week 4 of $94.1M. Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment’s Judy counted $530K, -17%, for a two week tally of $11.7M.