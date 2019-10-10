‘Thelma & Louise’ Star Geena Davis Turns Rebel On The Run Once More In ‘Cowgirl’s Last Ride’ From Resonate Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Geena Davis has been set to lead feature Cowgirl’s Last Ride from fledgling LA production firm Resonate Entertainment, formed last year by Susan Cartsonis (What Women Want), Suzanne Farwell (The Intern) and Brent Emery (The Stanford Prison Experiment).

With echoes of her role in 90s classic Thelma And Louise, GLOW and Eve star Davis will play Fay, an ailing but still rebellious Texas cowgirl who escapes a Dallas nursing home to live what’s left of her life on her own terms. She makes a perilous journey back to her native East Texas— first by truck, then by horse—while being pursued by her well-meaning adult son Randall (still to be cast), who can’t help but care about his mother despite the dysfunction he experienced as a child, and well into his adult life.

The project was written by eighth-generation Texan Kris Hunt, who loosely based the story on the colorful characters he knew growing up on the eastern-edge of Dallas, near honky-tonks and rodeos.

Director will be Leena Yadav, whose 2015 film Parched premiered at Toronto and was named Best of the Fest at Palm Springs. Her 2018 London Film Festival movie Rajma Chawal was acquired globally by Netflix.

Resonate’s Cartsonis, Farwell and Emery will produce alongside Aseem Bajaj (Parched). The team is also joined by casting director Nancy Klopper (Ray).

“The central character bucks gender stereotypes and speaks to the sacrifices that are made by women who break rules and forge their own path,” said Cartsonis. “We’re thrilled to work with Geena Davis, who I’ve known for over 25 years starting when I was an executive at 20th Century Fox. Now with my Resonate partners plus Leena and Aseem we get to make some new history with our creative collaboration on Cowgirl’s.”

Davis is slated to receive the 2019 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at The Academy’s Governors Awards on October 27. The actress founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004.

Resonate is currently in production on Netflix dance movie Feel The Beat.

Davis is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Hunt is repped by Marcie Cleary at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Yadav is represented by The Gersh Agency.