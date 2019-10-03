‘Tales Of The City’ Actor Garcia And ‘Devious Maids’ Sol Rodriguez To Recur On Freeform’s ‘Party Of Five’ Reboot

Garcia and Sol Rodriguez are set to recur in Freeform's 'Party of Five'

EXCLUSIVE: Garcia and Sol Rodriguez are set to join Freeform’s Party of Five reboot in recurring roles.

Known best for their role on Netflix’s Tales of the City, Garcia, a trans, non-binary actor and activist, will play Matthew, who ran away from a difficult situation at home. Matthew is described as “guarded and street-smart, and while he becomes close with a new friend, he doesn’t want anyone’s help – not when he can figure it out on his own.”

Rodriguez (Devious Maids) steps into the guest star role of Natalia, the Acostas’ new babysitter. She is described as “bohemian and artsy” but is ready to stand up to the oldest Acosta sibling Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) when she needs to.

The original Party of Five premiered in 1994 and followed the Salinger siblings whose parents died in a car crash. The new series comes from Sony Pictures Television and retells the story through a modern-day lens, chronicling the Acosta children, bound by adversity, as they navigate daily struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The new iteration comes from original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser.

In addition to Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, the new series stars Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola portray the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria.

Lippman and Keyser serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer and directs the pilot. Michal Zebede is co-executive producer and writer.

Garcia is repped by Paonessa Talent Agency and CESD. Rodriguez is repped by Grandview and UTA.