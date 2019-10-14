G.I. Joe Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’: Samara Weaving To Play Scarlett

Deadline has confirmed that Ready or Not Australian actress Samara Weaving will play the role of counter-intelligence officer Scarlett in Paramount/Skydance/All Spark/MGM’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes. The red-haired soldier, who was known to carry a crossbow as her choice of weapon, was originated in the 1980s Hasbro toyline reboot of the franchise, a character which continued on in the Marvel comic books and animated TV series.

The role of Scarlett in the 2009 movie G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra was first played by Rachel Nichols. Weaving joins Henry Golding who’ll play the title role of the ninja soldier, maimed by fire, who is an ace member of the G.I. Joe team. Lorenzo di Bonaventure and Brian Goldner are producing, Robert Schwentke directs off a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos. Story follows Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance.

Takehiro Hira was also added to the cast today with Weaving. They join Andre Koji (Snake Eyes’ blood brother and foe Storm Shadow), Iko Uwais (Hard Master, Snake Eyes’ sword master), and Ursula Corbero (the evil Cobra agent the Baroness).