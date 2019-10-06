‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Unveils 2020 Election Mobile Game

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is gearing up for the 2020 election with a new mobile game.

The TBS late-night show announced Saturday it’s getting back into the mobile political game business with the “Full Frontal’$ Totally Unrigged Primary” app, after last year’s “This Is Not A Game: The Game.”

The show describes its new offering as the “only comedy-based, election-related game on the market.” The game will allow players to “join their favorite candidate’s team, and complete fun and funny daily challenges to earn the candidates points,” along with encouraging players to donate to the game’s PAC-controlled fund, Sam Bee’s Political Swear Jar.

“Does making a second game make me a game…mogul?” asked Samantha Bee in a statement. “Probably. But hey, if anyone can run for president, surely I can become the Bill Gates of Games.”

The game will launch later this fall. But it’s only available until the week before the Iowa Caucus, Monday, February 3, 2020. Then the candidate with the most points will receive all the money in the swear jar.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30/9:30C on TBS