Disney’s Frozen 2 hit tracking this morning at a very loud level with females and is poised to do $100M, maybe even more, when it hits theaters on November 22. That’s the pre-Thanksgiving weekend, with urkey day falling on November 28 this year.

While no animated film outside of summer ever has opened to $100M over three days, even over the Thanksgiving five-day, there’s no doubt that women have fueled the November box office before with The Hunger Game pics — the second film in the Lionsgate franchise, Catching Fire, being the highest with $158M.

More fuel adding to Frozen 2‘s projection: The sequel’s first teaser racked up the most ever for an animated pic back in February with 116.4M views worldwide in its first 24 hours, besting the 113.6M of Incredibles 2.

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed also directed rhe first Frozen, which owns the best Thanksgiving five-day opening of all time with $93.5M. Among pure animated pics, the film remains the top grosser worldwide at $1.27B (not counting Disney’s live-action-inspired CGI reboot of The Lion King, which made $1.65B). Frozen won two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go”. While Pixar sequels have been common and hugely successful, Disney original animated films rarely have had theatrical sequels (not counting straight-to-video titles). One Disney animated pic theatrical sequel that comes immediately to mind is 1990’s The Rescuers Down Under, a sequel to 1977’s The Rescuers.

Sony’s Mister Rogers movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks also hit tracking. Industry estimates are at $25M, but Sony insiders are seeing $14M-$15M. This pic is a sleeper and in for the long haul like most praised Hanks movies. The pic currently is 96% certified fresh after making its world premiere at TIFF. TV spot campaign is just firing up, I hear.