Frolic Podcast Network Aims At Romance Fans With 13 Shows Showcasing The Genre

MWM Universe and Frolic Media, a media brand for Romance fans, have joined to form Frolic Podcast Network.

The network launches Monday featuring 13 of the most popular romance-centric podcasts .Frolic’s podcast network is the first project that falls under a new overall deal with MWM Universe to develop and produce diversified, story-driven media experiences that cater to Romance fans. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MWM is a media and entertainment company founded by producer Gigi Pritzker in partnership with Clint Kisker. MWM consists of four individually branded operating divisions: MWM Studios, MWM Immersive, MWM Live, and MWM Universe. Frolic Media was founded by Romance fans Lisa Berger and Sarah Penna, It has a community of over 100,000 people across its platforms and 10 million in its influencer network.

The Frolic Podcast Network covers the many genres of Romance in literature and pop culture. Frolic Media is partnering with MWM Universe to distribute, sell, and market the shows to build audiences across the Frolic Podcast Network.

“Storytelling is at MWM’s core, and we are eager to work with Frolic Media to super-serve this passionate and diverse audience,” said a joint statement by Morgan Kruger, EVP of operations, and Diana Williams, EVP of creative at MWMu. “Partnering with Frolic will enable us to engage fans at a moment when the romance industry is at an inflection point.”

“Romance is truly universal,” said Lisa Berger, co-founder of Frolic Media. “It generates over $1 billion in the US and is a major driver in pop culture. The podcast network brings together incredibly talented voices and diverse points of view who share a passion for a great love story.”

The upcoming Frolic Podcast Network series include:

Smart Podcast, Trashy Books: Sarah Wendell’s Smart Podcast, Trashy Books, interviews authors, readers, reviewers, bloggers, publishing professionals, editors, and librarians about romance novels. Frequent topics include romance novels, the way the genre is changing, the people who read, write, and produce it, and issues common among romance readers.

The Cutaways: Film editors Ashley and Justine dissect romantic comedies through the ages.

My Imaginary Friends w/ L Penelope: Award-winning fantasy author L. Penelope shares perspectives on the writing life, creativity, inspiration, and the week’s best thing.

Learning The Tropes: Erin Leafe and Clayton Gumber discuss new romance novels every week in this celebration of the romance genre.

Jeff & Will’s Big Gay Fiction Podcast: The Big Gay Fiction Podcast is for avid readers and passionate fans of gay romance fiction. Each week they bring you exclusive author interviews, book recommendations, and explore the latest in gay pop culture.

Too Stupid To Live: Comedy writer/actor Becky Feldman, along with a hilarious guest, review romance novels that are $5 or less. Each episode is filled with reviews, excerpts, and analysis on those steamy book covers.

Top To BOTM: The podcast celebrates the M/M romance genre across books, yaoi, comics, video games, and more. At the top of the month, they discuss the various goings-on of the genre and announce the Book of The Month. At the BOTM, they will discuss their book pick at length.

Shelf Love: A romance novel podcast meant to engage the romance reading community and crowdsourcing its thoughts.. Guest hosts include romance reviewers, longtime readers, and newbies to the genre.

Whoa!Mance: A podcast by Whoa!mance covering Romance, feminism, and ourselves

Not Your Mom’s Romance Book Club: Imagine reading your favorite steamy romance novel… with your mom reading over your shoulder. Ellen and her mom set out to do just that with this book club, and they want you to join in.

Living in The Pages Living in the Pages is a podcast hosted by author Willow Aster. Insightful interviews with authors about their books, life, and the art of writing.

Shows are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere else podcasts are found.