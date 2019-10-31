‘Friends’ Returns To Cinemas With Thanksgiving Episodes Via Fathom Events As 25th Anniversary Continues

After amassing close to $3M from Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary back in September, Fathom Events and Warner Bros. TV are bringing the hit TV series back to the big screen for a two nights with Friendsgiving on Nov. 24 at 7PM and Nov. 25 at 4PM.

Each day will feature four Friends episodes that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative, including such moments as Monica putting a Turkey on her head, Rachel making a curious trifle cake, Ross revealing an old secret, Chandler declaring his love for Monica, Joey devouring an entire turkey and Phoebe exposing something curious about Chandler’s canine allergy. Tickets go on sale tomorrow on Fathom’s website.

The Friends 25th Anniversary event drew 230K fans nationwide over three days, making it the second-highest grossing U.S. event cinema release of the year.

“Fans showed up in full force for our initial Friends screenings, so we know there is demand for more,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt in a statement. “We’re excited to put eight classic episodes on the big screen for fans to celebrate with their friends, just in time for Thanksgiving.”

Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian said, “Fathom’s events offer our incredible Friends fans an opportunity to enjoy a shared viewing experience. These Thanksgiving-themed episodes were digitally remastered for theaters and we hope the fans enjoy coming together to feast on these classics and celebrate with a Happy Friendsgiving.”

As part of the Friends celebration and her new Apple+ series The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston opened an Instagram account and crashed the social media site as she drew close to 9M followers in her first day off one Friends reunion photo post. She currently counts 17.9M followers with that initial photo earning 14.7M likes.