Friday Ratings: WWE Again Tops Demos, But CBS Wins In Total Viewers

Wrestling won the demo battle, but CBS won the total viewership in the network Friday night ratings wars.

Fox ’s two-hour WWE Smackdown had an 0.8 among adults 18-49 and 2.44 million viewers, handily the night’s demo winner. But the results marked a decline from last week’s 1.0, and are way down from the show’s debut week anniversary special.

If you weren’t part of the demo watching wrestling, you probably were tuned in to some drama on CBS, which won the total audience numbers on the night. Hawaii Five-0 was down a tick at 0.6, but had drew 6.21 million viewers. Similarly. the 10 PM Blue Bloods had an 0.6, holding steady, but drew a whopping 7.33 million viewers. Sandwiched in-between was Magnum PI, which was off a tenth at 0.5, drawing 5.8 million viewers.

There was some momentum at ABC, where comedy American Housewife posted its best numbers of the new season, hitting an 0.6 and 3.32 million viewers. That’s up a tenth from last week’s 0.5. Also doing well was Fresh Off The Boat, which made a big leap up to 0.5 from 0.3, and ABC’s 20/20, which was also up a tenth to 0.5 for its two-hour slot.

NBC saw The Blacklist slip a tenth, down to 0.4, but Dateline held steady at 0.6 and actually won the 9 PM time slot.