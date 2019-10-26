Friday Ratings: The 2019 World Series Hits A Home Run With Viewers, Winning The Night

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker steals second as Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera can't handle the throw during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. Tucker advanced to third. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The 2019 World Series dominated the Friday night ratings, as the Houston Astros crawled out of the two-game hole they dug against the Washington Nationals with a 4-1 victory. The riveting comeback drew a 2.6 and 11.74 million viewers for Fox , dominating the competition.

While the Series won the night, CBS offered a strong alternative for those not into baseball. Starting with Hawaii Five-0 (0.7, 6.55 million viewers), up a tenth week-to-week and increasing its viewers. Following that strong opener, the Eye Network charged ahead with Magnum P.I. (an 0.6 and 5.93 million), up a tenth in demos and also rising in viewers.

Capping the CBS night was perennial strongman Blue Bloods, which scored an 0.6 and 6.85 million viewers, holding steady week-to-week but down slightly in total viewers.

At ABC , newsmag 20/20 improved week-to-week by double digits across the board: Total Viewers (+37% – 3.7 million vs. 2.7 million), Adults 18-49 (+50% – 0.6/3 vs. 0.4/2) and Adults 25-54 (+43% – 1.0/4 vs. 0.7/3). That was its strongest news demo performance in over six months.

American Housewife also had a good night, holding steady at 0.6 and 3.35 million total audience, while fellow comedy Fresh Off The Boat had an 0.5 and 2.42 million, holding steady week-to-week.

NBC saw The Blacklist up and matching its season high in demos, scoring an 0.5 and 3.57 million, with Dateline down week-to-week at 0.5 and 3.05 million.