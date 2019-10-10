Freeform Sets Full Cast For Mystery Drama Pilot ‘Close Up’ Produced By Peter Nowalk

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has set the full cast for Close Up, its hourlong suspense drama pilot executive produced by How to Get Away With Murder creator Peter Nowalk and Mary Rohlich (Atypical). ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio. Production recently kicked off in Vancouver.

Fivel Stewart (Atypical) is set as the lead, and Anthony Kevyan (Alexa & Katie), Karin Konoval (Planet of the Apes franchise), Yaani King Mondschein (The Resident), Sean Blakemore (Ad Astra), Jennifer Spence (Travelers), Megan Charpentier (It) newcomer Alexander Grant and Van Crosby (Splitting Up Together) round out the series regular cast, joining previously announced Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place). Additionally, Natalie Chaidez (Queen of the South) joins as showrunner with Alex Kalymnios (The 100, Titans) set to direct.

Written by Keith Staskiewicz (Three Delivery), Close Up is set in Centreville, NJ, a suburban town just like any other … at least on the surface. Centreville high school student Rachel Guyer (Stewart) is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown and turn her community inside out. In the vein of HTGAWM, the character-driven drama also features unexpected twists. It’s about the strength behind one young woman’s act of rebellion and its impact on changing the world.

L-R: Jennifer Spence, Megan Charpentier, Alexander Grant, Van Crosby

Fivel’s Rachel is a natural leader whose ends are as honorable as her means are questionable. Her righteous indignation serves as both her greatest strength and her greatest weakness.

Keyvan plays Jeremy. Smart, athletic, hardworking and genuine, he is used to everything falling into place, which makes his electric and complicated relationship with Rachel all the more intriguing. But he carries guilt over keeping a devastating secret.

Konoval will portray Martine, the caretaker of the Centreville Visitor Center. She has an air of mystery, which will slowly be uncovered, and understands deception is sometimes the only way to expose the truth.

Mondschein is Dr. Reddy, a high school psychologist who is easy to trust, even when you know you shouldn’t.

Blakemore will play Sheriff Griff, whose investigation into a recent event forces him to decide between his duty to his town and his obligation to the law.

Spence will portray Tessa, Rachel’s mom who was once a powerful lawyer but now finds herself in a cycle of self-destruction.

Charpentier plays Abby, who is smart and endearingly awkward. She can’t help but see things from other people’s perspective, even those who make fun of her.

Grant portrays Sean, who is confident and appealing, but is smarter than he appears and knows how to look out for himself.

Van Crosby rounds out the cast as Alex, the class clown and classic follower. A bit naïve, he blindly believes what he’s been told but slowly discovers the truth about what happened in his town.

As previously announced, Simmonds will portray Jen, who is self-possessed and funny, and tends to retreat into a rich imaginative inner world. A deaf girl, she is a natural observer and knows her town like the back of her hand.

