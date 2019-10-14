‘Freedom’s Path’: Ewen Bremner, RJ Cyler & Gerran Howell Lead American Civil War Movie Now Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Shoot is underway in the U.S. on American Civil War-set film Freedom’s Path, starring Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), RJ Cyler (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl) and Gerran Howell (Catch 22).

The story follows the friendship forged between a Union soldier and runaway slave William who is helping facilitate the Underground Railroad. The feature marks the feature directorial debut of writer-director Brett Smith and is based on his short of the same name.

Supporting cast includes Harrison Gilbertson (Picnic At Hanging Rock) as William’s best friend; Afemo Omiliami (Poms) as Ellis Freeman, a leader of the underground railroad who has decided to stay in the south and help runaway slaves move North; Carol Sutton (Poms) as Caddy, a compassionate matriarch of a group of slaves facilitating the underground network; and Thomas J Byrd (Chi-Raq) as Abner, the tough adopted father of a group of former slaves running the railroad.

Producing is Rocket Soul Studios. Producers are Neko Sparks, Jim Pidgeon and AJ Winslow. Executive producers include Skip Williamson (Underworld), Kerri Elder (To The Stars), Dexter Braff (Galveston), and Steven Michael Swadling.

The Underground Railroad, the network of secret routes used by slaves in the 1800s to escape to free states, is proving fertile ground for film and TV filmmakers. Barry Jenkins’ (Moonlight) Amazon TV series is also among projects in production.

Bremner is repped by Gersh and Suskin Management. Cyler is repped by JLA Talent Agency and Landis-Simon Productions & Talent Management. Howell is repped by Gersh and Alchemy Entertainment. Byrd is self-repped. Sutton is repped by People Store. Omilami is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency. Gilbertson is repped by APA.