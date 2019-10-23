Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins ‘Punky Brewster’ Pilot For NBCU’s Peacock Streamer

Freddie Prinze Jr. is set for a key recurring role opposite Soleil Moon Frye in Peacock’s Punky Brewster pilot, from UCP and Universal Television.

In the multicamera/hybrid continuation of the 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Prinze Jr. will play Travis, Punky’s (Frye) ex-husband. While a working musician constantly in and out of town, Travis remains a great dad with lingering chemistry between him and Punky.

Produced by UCP and Universal Television, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye will also serve as executive producer along with Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Jonathan Judge is directing and executive producing the pilot.

The original series, created by David W. Duclon, ran for four seasons from 1984-1988, two on NBC and two in syndication.

Prinze Jr. has been the lead voice in the Star Wars Rebels animated series and video game for the past five years. Last year, he released his first book, Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor, published by Crown Publishing Group. He’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh and attorney Jared Levine.

Peacock, NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform, is set to launch in April 2020.