Francis Ford Coppola Backs Scorsese’s Marvel Superhero Movies Analysis, Calls The Films “Despicable”

In what’s sure to ignite yet another round of sniping, director Francis Ford Coppola has added his distinguished voice to that of fellow director Martin Scorsese in denouncing Marvel’s slate of superhero films.

Coppola was in Lyon, France to receive the Prix Lumiere for his contributions to cinema. In a press conference, he chose to back Scorsese, who said the films were “not cinema” and likened them to “theme parks.” The remarks set off the online community into a furious debate.

Coppola agreed with Scorsese.

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right, because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Scorsese’s comments drew strong reactions.

C. Robert Cargill, who wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange, saluted Scorsese as a “genius,” but said “anyone who thinks Marvel is only trying to make theme park rides is being unjust and cynical.”

Here are the tweets from Gunn, Cargill, The Avengers writer-director Joss Whedon, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey as well as some from a few others in the industry and press. Expect more of the same once Ford’s comments are digested.

That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but… Well there’s a reason why “I’m always angry”. https://t.co/Wh3ptU2KBp — Joss Whedon (@joss) October 4, 2019

Martin Scorsese is a god. Marvel movies are fun and good. Chill. — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) October 4, 2019