Fox To Adapt Argentinian Mob Drama ‘The Cleaning Lady’ From Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell & Warner Bros. TV

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment to a U.S. adaptation of Argentinian mob drama The Cleaning Lady from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Kwok who is currently a supervising producer on The CW’s sci-fi drama The 100, the series follows a young Filipina doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son, but when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she uses her cunning and intelligence to fight back. After hitting rock bottom, she crosses into a world of moral grey, cleaning crimes scenes for the Russian mob, and eventually forges her own path to power, becoming an unexpected yet formidable player in the criminal underground.

Kwok, who previously wrote on Starz’ Spartacus: Blood and Sand and has developed international martial arts series Empire of the Dragons and adapted Finnish drama Nymphs, exec produces with Mitchell and Carter.

Warner Bros. Television acquired the La Chica Que Limpia format, which was represented by Gersh, for Pretty Little Lies actress Mitchell’s production company Amore & Vita Productions as part of her exclusive multi-year pod deal with the studio. Mitchell is starring opposite Kat Dennings and Brenda Song in Hulu comedy series Dollface from writer Jordan Weiss, ABC Signature Studios, LuckyChap Entertainment and Clubhouse Pictures and recently starred in Warner Horizon’s psychological thriller drama You from executive producers/writers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

Carter is currently exec producing WBTV series Stargirl for DC Universe and was previously exec producer on WHSTV’s Freeform drama series Famous in Love as well as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside creator Ava DuVernay and EP Oprah Winfrey on Season 1 of OWN’s WHSTV drama Queen Sugar. In April she signed a multi-year overall deal with WBTV unit Warner Horizon Scripted Television and earlier this month sold soapy drama Bridge & Tunnel to ABC alongside Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman’s A Very Good Production.

The Cleaning Lady is based on Argentinian format La Chica Que Limpia, which aired in 2017 on digital platform Cine.ar Play. It was produced by Jaque Content, formerly known as Germina Films, exec produced by Paolo Suarez, written by Irene Gissara and Lucas Combina with the latter directing.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to tell a story that’s so relevant today,” said Kwok. “There are so many highly educated immigrants who move to the U.S. but are unable to pursue their professional vocations as doctors, lawyers, or engineers, and end up working as cab drivers, domestic workers or security guards – if they’re employed at all. I think it’s important to share some of these stories so we can better understand the plight of those who are pushed into the shadows and marginalized. What drew me to this format is that it’s a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit, all told from the perspective of an unlikely and complex hero.”

Kwok is represented by Leslie Conliffe at Intellectual Property Group. Mitchell is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Robert Strent. Carter by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.