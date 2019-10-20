Click to Skip Ad
Fox Sports FS1 Powers To Its 4th-Best Audience For Saturday Night Game 6 Of Yankees-Astros

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock (10445022dc) Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

Not surprisingly, the dramatic American League Championship Series that ended Saturday night was the fourth-largest FS1 audience ever, peaking at 9 million viewers for the game between teams from two of the country’s biggest TV markets.

The thrilling Game 6 of the series saw the two 100-win teams battle back and forth across the innings, with the Yankees tying it with a dramatic two-run homer in the ninth inning, only to see the Astros come right back and win the game on a walk-off home run by Jose Altuve, making the final score 6-4.

The Astros now move on to the World Series, where they will face a well-rested Washington Nationals team. The Nationals had four days off after sweeping the National League Championship Series from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The first World Series game will be televised by Fox starting on Tuesday, with the first pitch set for 8:08 PM Eastern time at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

