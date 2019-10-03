Fox News Host Sean Hannity: “Adam Schiff Is A Proven Liar”

Fox News host Sean Hannity unloaded tonight on Congressman Adam Schiff, calling him “A proven liar” and demanding an independent investigation on Schiff’s role in bringing forth the Ukraine complaint by the so-called “whistleblower,” around whom the impeachment case against President Donald Trump is being built.

Repeatedly calling the California congressman “Shifty Schiff,” Hannity pointed out the New York Times story that said Schiff had early word of the whistleblower before an actual complaint was filed. “His fingerprints are all over this,” Hannity said, adding that the whistleblower’s allegations “would not be admissible in a court of law.”

Hannity played a clip of Schiff talking on MSNBC and claiming that he had not spoken directly to the whistleblower. “Lying through his teeth. Caught again,” Hannity roared.

“This is why Americans hate the swamp,” Hannity concluded, terming the Schiff role “a disgusting abuse of power. He now needs to be investigated.” Hannity said that Schiff “must recuse himself and it is time that he go under oath about his involvement.”

Watch the full clip above.