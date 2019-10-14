Fox Nabs Malibu Realtor Drama ‘The Two Dolls’ From Katie Wech & McG With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to The Two Dolls, a one-hour drama from writer Katie Wech (BH90210), McG’S Wonderland Sound & Vision and 20th Century Fox TV, where Wonderland is under a deal.

Written by Wech, The Two Dolls revolves around the “Two Dolls,” who dominate the cutthroat world of high-end Malibu Real Estate. But when they bend the rules, they find themselves in a gauntlet of suspicion and subterfuge that threatens everything they’ve built – including their friendship.

Wech executive produces with Wonderland’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. 20th Century Fox TV co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

The Two Dolls is Wech’s third broadcast sale this cycle. She also has drama FML with producer Sabrina Wind at ABC, and family medical drama Good Sam with Jennie Snyder Urman at CBS.

Most recently, Wech was a writer on Fox’s summer drama series BH90210. Wech also wrote The Hypnotist’s Love Story, based on the Liane Moriarty book, which received a pilot order earlier at ABC last season. Wech previously served as co-executive producer on Jane the Virgin. She is repped by Verve and Stone Genow.

Wonderland Sound & Vision also is executive producing 20th TV-produced drama Plastics with The Fix co-creators Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, which has received a put pilot commitment at ABC.

McG’s recent executive producing TV credits include Shadowhunters, Supernatural and Lethal Weapon. On the film side, McG is in production on The Babysitter 2, which he also directs and he recently wrapped Holidate. He is repped by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer.