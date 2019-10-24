Fox Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Last Man Standing’, ‘Flirty Dancing’, ‘Deputy’, ‘Duncanville’ & More

Fox has unveiled midseason premiere dates for its new and returning series.

Season 8 of the Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing, displaced from its longtime Friday home by WWE SmackDown!, bows with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 PM. Jan. 2, followed by the series premiere of David Ayer’s cop drama Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, at 9 PM. A week later, the new Jason Biggs-Maggie Lawson family comedy Outmatched joins the Thursday lineup at 8:30 PM.

As Deadline reported in May, Fox had been eyeing Last Man Standing, Outmatched and Tate Taylor’s Southern drama Filthy Rich to succeed Thursday Night Football in January. I hear Deputy originally had been considered to launch on Mondays at 9 PM, but after Fox gave Prodigal Son a full-season pickup, the slot no longer was available. The network looked at its three remaining new series — Deputy, Filthy Rich and the AI-themed NeXt — and felt Deputy was the one that would be ready for January. The other two will debut in the spring.

Duncanville — the new animated comedy from EP/star Amy Poehler and The Simpsons duo of Mike and Julie Scully — premieres at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. It succeeds in the Sunday animated lineup new fall animated comedy Bless the Harts, which was recently renewed for a second season.

The new Jenna Dewan-hosted reality series Flirty Dancing hits the floor Sunday, Dec. 29, for a preview before taking over The Masked Singer‘s Wednesday 8 PM anchor slot during that show’s hiatus.

As the network announced at its upfront in May, Season 3 of hit reality competition The Masked Singer will premiere on Feb. 2 in the plum post-Super Bowl slot. The premiere of competition series Lego Masters is set for 9 PM Wednesday, Feb. 5, followed the time-period bow of Masked Singer. The new unscripted series will replace freshman drama Almost Family, whose future is uncertain. After the drama had a tough time holding onto more than a third of its big Masked Singer lead-in, Fox is opting for a reality lead-out for the next cycle of its flagship entertainment series.

Season 3 of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back gets cookin’ at 9 PM Tuesday, Jan. 7, subbing for Empire while the drama’s final season takes a winter break.

As previously announced, the Austin-set new spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, fronted by Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, reports for duty after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 19. Its two-night bow continues Jan. 20 in its regular 8 PM Monday slot.

The network also is bringing back Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.

Here is Fox’s midseason schedule (all times for new episodes are ET/PT except as noted):

Sunday, December 29

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: FLIRTY DANCING (special preview live to all time zones

9 p.m.: BLESS THE HARTS (encore)

9:30 p.m.: FAMILY GUY (encore)

Wednesdays, beginning January 1

8 p.m.: FLIRTY DANCING (Series Premiere)

9 p.m.: ALMOST FAMILY (Winter Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning January 2

8 p.m.: LAST MAN STANDING (Season Premiere)

8:30: LAST MAN STANDING (new episode)

9 p.m. DEPUTY (Series Premiere)

Fridays, beginning January 3

8-10 p.m.: WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE

Tuesdays, beginning January 7

8 p.m.: THE RESIDENT (Winter Premiere)

9 p.m: GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK (Season Premiere)

Sunday, January 19

10-11:10 p.m. ET/7-8:10 p.m. PT: 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Series Premiere, Pt. 1; live to all time zones)

Mondays, beginning January 20

8 p.m.: 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Series Premiere, Pt. 2)

9 p.m.: PRODIGAL SON (Winter Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning January 23

8 p.m.:LAST MAN STANDING

8:30 p.m.: OUTMATCHED (Series Premiere)

9-10 p.m.: DEPUTY

Sunday, February 2

10:30-11:40 p.m. ET/7:30-8:40 p.m. PT: THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere; live to all time zones

Wednesdays, beginning February 5

8 p.m.: THE MASKED SINGER

9 p.m.: LEGO MASTERS (Series Premiere)

Sundays, beginning February 16:

7 p.m.: THE SIMPSONS (encore)

7:30 p.m.: BOB’S BURGERS (encore)

8 p.m.: THE SIMPSONS

8:30 p.m.: DUNCANVILLE (Series Premiere)

9 p.m.: BOB’S BURGERS

9:30 p.m.: FAMILY GUY