Fox Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Last Man Standing’, ‘Flirty Dancing’, ‘Deputy’, ‘Duncanville’ & More

Fox has unveiled midseason premiere dates for its new and returning series.
Season 8 of the Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing, displaced from its longtime Friday home by WWE SmackDown!, bows with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 PM. Jan. 2, followed by the series premiere of David Ayer’s cop drama Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, at 9 PM. A week later, the new Jason Biggs-Maggie Lawson family comedy Outmatched joins the Thursday lineup at 8:30 PM.
As Deadline reported in May, Fox had been eyeing Last Man Standing, Outmatched and Tate Taylor’s Southern drama Filthy Rich to succeed Thursday Night Football in January. I hear Deputy originally had been considered to launch on Mondays at 9 PM, but after Fox gave Prodigal Son a full-season pickup, the slot no longer was available. The network looked at its three remaining new series — Deputy, Filthy Rich and the AI-themed NeXt — and felt Deputy was the one that would be ready for January. The other two will debut in the spring.
Duncanville — the new animated comedy from EP/star Amy Poehler and The Simpsons duo of Mike and Julie Scully — premieres at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. It succeeds in the Sunday animated lineup new fall animated comedy Bless the Harts, which was recently renewed for a second season.
The new Jenna Dewan-hosted reality series Flirty Dancing hits the floor Sunday, Dec. 29, for a preview before taking over The Masked Singer‘s Wednesday 8 PM anchor slot during that show’s hiatus.
As the network announced at its upfront in May, Season 3 of hit reality competition The Masked Singer will premiere on Feb. 2 in the plum post-Super Bowl slot. The premiere of competition series Lego Masters is set for 9 PM Wednesday, Feb. 5, followed the time-period bow of Masked Singer. The new unscripted series will replace freshman drama Almost Family, whose future is uncertain. After the drama had a tough time holding onto more than a third of its big Masked Singer lead-in, Fox is opting for a reality lead-out for the next cycle of its flagship entertainment series.
Season 3 of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back gets cookin’ at 9 PM Tuesday, Jan. 7, subbing for Empire while the drama’s final season takes a winter break.
As previously announced, the Austin-set new spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, fronted by Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, reports for duty after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 19. Its two-night bow continues Jan. 20 in its regular 8 PM Monday slot.
The network also is bringing back Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.
Here is Fox’s midseason schedule (all times for new episodes are ET/PT except as noted):
Sunday, December 29
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: FLIRTY DANCING (special preview live to all time zones
9 p.m.: BLESS THE HARTS (encore)
9:30 p.m.: FAMILY GUY (encore)
Wednesdays, beginning January 1
8 p.m.: FLIRTY DANCING (Series Premiere)
9 p.m.: ALMOST FAMILY (Winter Premiere)
Thursdays, beginning January 2
8 p.m.: LAST MAN STANDING (Season Premiere)
8:30: LAST MAN STANDING (new episode)
9 p.m. DEPUTY (Series Premiere)
Fridays, beginning January 3
8-10 p.m.: WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE
Tuesdays, beginning January 7
8 p.m.: THE RESIDENT (Winter Premiere)
9 p.m: GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK (Season Premiere)
Sunday, January 19
10-11:10 p.m. ET/7-8:10 p.m. PT: 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Series Premiere, Pt. 1; live to all time zones)
Mondays, beginning January 20
8 p.m.: 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Series Premiere, Pt. 2)
9 p.m.: PRODIGAL SON (Winter Premiere)
Thursdays, beginning January 23
8 p.m.:LAST MAN STANDING
8:30 p.m.: OUTMATCHED (Series Premiere)
9-10 p.m.: DEPUTY
Sunday, February 2
10:30-11:40 p.m. ET/7:30-8:40 p.m. PT: THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere; live to all time zones
Wednesdays, beginning February 5
8 p.m.: THE MASKED SINGER
9 p.m.: LEGO MASTERS (Series Premiere)
Sundays, beginning February 16:
7 p.m.: THE SIMPSONS (encore)
7:30 p.m.: BOB’S BURGERS (encore)
8 p.m.: THE SIMPSONS
8:30 p.m.: DUNCANVILLE (Series Premiere)
9 p.m.: BOB’S BURGERS
9:30 p.m.: FAMILY GUY
