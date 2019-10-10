Fox Nabs Female FBI Agents Drama From ‘The Resident’ Duo With Penalty

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment with substantial penalty to a drama revolving around female FBI agents from The Resident supervising producer Jen Klein, executive producer/showrunner Todd Harthan and 20th Century Fox TV, where Harthan is under an overall deal.

Written by Klein, the Untitled FBI Women Project is a fast-paced, character-driven drama centering on four female FBI agents in the Manhattan field office inspired by journalist and author Doug Stanton’s interviews of women in law enforcement. These women juggle complicated personal lives while playing at the top of their professional game. Their friendship is a source of strength and camaraderie as they work together on high stakes cases while also navigating the dangerously messy politics of one of the most powerful intelligence agencies in the world.

Klein executive produces with Harthan, Thruline’s Ron West and Chris Henze as well as Stanton. The project is a co-production of 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

Fox, 20th TV and Thruline originally took a stab at the premise based on the same source material last season with a different creative team.

Klein is currently a supervising producer on The Resident, which is airing its third season on Fox. Her previous series credits include Star and Grey’s Anatomy. Klein, who also is a multi-published author of YA books, was repped in the deal by Tom Collier of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

