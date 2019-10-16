Fox Nabs Mystery Drama ‘The Service’ From Martin Gero & Drew Lindo With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to The Service, a one-hour drama from writer Drew Lindo (The 100, Reign); Blindspot creator Martin Gero; and Warner Bros TV, where Gero and his Quinn’s House production company are under an overall deal. The project is a co-production between WBTV and Fox Entertainment.

In The Service, written by Lindo, 10 years after her best friend, Josh, vanished, journalist Maya Ford is shocked to see him re-emerge in New York as an operative for The Service, a secret organization that creates elaborate public deceptions to change the lives of its clients. As she follows the man she once knew into The Service’s web, she’ll discover that its unseen influence has the power to change the world.

Lindo, who executive produces with Gero via Quinn’s House, was a writer-producer on all four seasons of The CW’s Reign and most recently served as co-executive producer on The 100.

Gero, who also created The L.A. Complex, worked on several Stargate series: Stargate Atlantis — on which he rose to showrunner — Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Universe. He also worked on the HBO comedy Bored to Death. At WBTV, in addition to creating, executive producing and showrunning Blindspot — which is heading into a fifth season on NBC — Gero also executive produced the ABC series Deception.

His L.A. Complex reboot, which was in the works at the CW last season, is being redeveloped for the current cycle.

