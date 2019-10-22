Fox Nabs Drama ‘Chain Of Command’ From Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Valor’ Writer & Berlanti Prods. As Put Pilot

Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Chain of Command, a one-hour drama from writer April Fitzsimmons (Doom Patrol, Valor), Jamie Lee Curtis, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV where Berlanti Prods is under a deal.

Written by Fitzsimmons from a story by Fitzsimmons and Curtis, Chain of Command revolves around a young Air Force investigator with radical crime-solving methodology who returns to her hometown to join a military task force that doesn’t want her, a family who has traumatized her, and must confront the secrets that drove her away.

Fitzsimmons and Curtis executive produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Prods. The project is a co-production of Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment in association with Berlanti Productions.

At this point, there is no deal for Curtis to act but that is considered a possibility down the road.

Fitzsimmons, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has been a writer on the WBTV/Berlanti Productions–produced Doom Patrol for DC Universe, Valor for The CW, and Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice for NBC, among others.

Curtis starred in two seasons of the Ryan Murphy-created TV series Scream Queens. Last year, she revived her signature character in Jason Blum’s record-breaking version of Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green. Curtis’ additional film roles include True Lies, for which she won a Golden Globe; Trading Places, which earned her a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress; A Fish Called Wanda and Freaky Friday. She also won both a Golden Globe and People’s Choice Award for her role in the acclaimed sitcom Anything but Love, was nominated for a Golden Globe for The Heidi Chronicles and was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the CBS television movie Nicholas’ Gift.

At Fox, Berlanti Prods. has breakout new drama series Prodigal Son, which recently received a full-season order. This marks the company’s third put pilot commitment this broadcast pitch season, joining dramas TriBeCa at NBC with writer Jessica Queller, and Found with Nkechi Okoro Carroll, at ABC.

