Fox To Develop Family Soap ‘Troubleshooter’ From Sheri Elwood, Cedar Park & eOne

Fox has put in development Troubleshooter, a one-hour family soap from writer Sheri Elwood (Lucifer), Cedar Park Entertainment’s Chris Long and David Ayer and eOne, where Cedar Park is under a deal. The project is a co-production between eOne and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Elwood, Troubleshooter is described as a high-octane, off-beat family soap about a decorated soldier, wife and mother, Deni Vasquez. Overcoming scandal and under investigation, Deni is reassigned to a remote military base with her husband and teenage kids where she discovers life on the secluded post is just as lawless as life behind enemy lines.

Troubleshooter marks the third project on which Fox has partnered with eOne, Ayer and Long. They are currently working on the upcoming eOne/Fox series Deputy, an hourlong police drama starring Stephen Dorff. Ayer directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer alongside Long, showrunner Kimberly Harrison, and John Coveny. They also have teamed on DEA, a drama from writer Craig Gore and Nacelle Company, which has received a script commitment with penalty at Fox.

Ayer most recently directed Netflix’s hit Will Smith feature film Bright and is set to write and direct the sequel. Ayer previously directed tentpole Suicide Squad, which he also wrote, along with Fury, Sabotage, End of Watch, Street Kings, and he penned the screenplays for SU-571, The Fast & The Furious, Dark Blue, S.W.A.T., and Training Day.

Long most recently served as programming chief at Audience Network which he ran for 18 years. His resume includes critically acclaimed series such as Mr. Mercedes, Kingdom, You Me Her, Religion of Sports, Loudermilk, Hit the Road, Condor and Give Us This Day.

Elwood worked on the first three seasons of Lucifer on Fox, beginning as co-executive producer and rising to executive producer. She most recently served as co-executive producer on Whiskey Cavalier, which aired for one season on ABC.