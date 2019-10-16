Fox Corp. Forges Deal With TV Ad Measurement Firm ISpot

Fox Corp. has set a deal with TV ad measurement and attribution firm iSpot.tv that will provide performance metrics for ads appearing on linear and streaming platforms.

In announcing the agreement, Fox said it will employ iSpot’s conversion methodology to capture sales activity resulting from TV ads across the company’s networks as well as the broader TV landscape. Using data from iSpot’s list of advertiser clients, Fox aims to quantify lift associated with its campaigns and also have a basis of comparison for competitive networks and audience selling strategies.

More than most of its media peers, Fox is dependent on TV advertising, which remains a $70 billion overall business despite ratings erosion and cord-cutting. After the close of the $71.3 billion Disney-Fox deal last March, Fox began its current incarnation as a slimmed-down entity housing the Fox broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Sports and a string of local TV stations. The Fox broadcast network has had a strong start to the traditional broadcast season this year thanks to The Masked Singer and NFL football, two pillars of the network’s unscripted-and-sports-heavy strategy.

The announcement said iSpot’s analysis found Fox’s channels delivered an average incremental lift of +28.1% above the mean lift. That means an extra 28% of demand or sales activity was caused by exposure to ads within Fox programming across the 17 advertiser categories measured by iSpot. Top-performing categories included automotive, restaurants, wireless telecom, travel, specialty retail, and media and communications.

“Fox is committed to providing the most current and reliable outcome measurement capabilities to our brand partners. We are pleased to be working with iSpot to unlock new layers of support for the value of TV advertising and, in particular, the sales-driving strength of Fox’s leading sports, news and entertainment networks,” said Fox EVP, Sales Research Insight & Strategy Audrey Steele.

“Fox has a long history of trailblazing the TV industry into the future and this measurement integration is yet another example of incorporating next-generation technologies for the benefit of its customers,” said Stu Schwartzapfel, SVP of Media Partnerships at iSpot.