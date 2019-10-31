Fox Buys Workplace Comedy ‘Building Security’ From Steve Koren

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing Building Security, a single-camera workplace comedy from Saturday Night Live vet Steve Koren, 3 Arts Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Koren, Building Security is a workplace comedy about a group of hardworking but extremely ill-equipped men and women who, occasionally, protect and serve the residents of a commercial office building.

Koren executive produces with 3 Arts’ Greg Walter and Will Rowbotham, Alex Reznik for East2West and Bill Diamond. The project is a co-production between 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

Koren shared in an outstanding comedy series Emmy in 2016 for his work on Veep. He was a writer on Saturday Night Live from 1990-1998 as well as SNL specials Live in the 90s: Pop Culture Nation, The Best of Chris Farley and The Best Of Phil Hartman. He recently returned as a writer for the May 4 episode with Adam Sandler in his debut as host and Shawn Mendes as musical guest. His other writing credits include Seinfeld, including the classic “Serenity Now” episode. His film work includes Bruce Almighty, Click, Grown Ups, Just Go With It, Blended and Pixels. He also co-wrote with Molly Shannon the 1999 comedy Superstar. Koren is repped by Verve and 3 Arts.