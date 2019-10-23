‘Foundation’: Rupert Sanders To Direct Pilot Episode Of Apple Series Based On Isaac Asimov’s Sci-Fi Classic

EXCLUSIVE: Feature helmer Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) will make his TV directing debut with Foundation, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novel trilogy. Sanders will direct the pilot episode of the series starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris.

Sanders had been looking to venture into television, waiting for the right project. He has long been interested in science fiction, directing the 2017 sci-fi feature Ghost In the Shell, and is a big fan of Asimov’s seminal novels.

The 10-episode Apple series, from David Goyer, Josh Friedman and Skydance Television, chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Goyer serves as showrunner, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Cameron Welsh serving as executive producers. Friedman and Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, also executive produce.

Sanders is repped by CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman.