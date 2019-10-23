Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Perfect Harmony’ Renewal Decision Likely To Go Down To The Wire Following Short Freshman Run

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Vine Buys Lakeshore Entertainment Library & International Sales Ops

Read the full story

‘Foundation’: Rupert Sanders To Direct Pilot Episode Of Apple Series Based On Isaac Asimov’s Sci-Fi Classic

Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Feature helmer Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) will make his TV directing debut with Foundation, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novel trilogy. Sanders will direct the pilot episode of the series starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris.

Sanders had been looking to venture into television, waiting for the right project. He has long been interested in science fiction, directing the 2017 sci-fi feature Ghost In the Shell, and is a big fan of Asimov’s seminal novels.

The 10-episode Apple series, from David Goyer, Josh Friedman and Skydance Television, chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Goyer serves as showrunner, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Cameron Welsh serving as executive producers. Friedman and Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, also executive produce.

Sanders is repped by CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad