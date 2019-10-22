‘Foundation’: Lee Pace & Jared Harris To Star In Apple Series Based On Isaac Asimov’s Sci-Fi Classic

Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) and Jared Harris (Chernobyl) have been tapped as leads in Foundation, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novel trilogy.

The 10-episode series from David Goyer, Josh Friedman and Skydance Television chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Pace plays Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. Harris plays Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire.

Goyer serves as showrunner and executive producer. Skydance Television is producing the series, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross serving as executive producers. Friedman and Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, also serve as executive producers for the series.

Pace, who starred on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire for four seasons, recently starred in the hit Hong Kong drama series Flying Tiger and was seen in the features Captain Marvel and Driven. The actor, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for Pushing Daisies, is repped by WME and attorney Jodi Peikoff.

Harris is coming off an Emmy nomination for HBO’s limited series Chernobyl. He previously was nominated for an Emmy for his role on AMC’ Mad Men and for BAFTA TV Award for Netflix’s The Crown. The British actor co-stars on Amazon’s Carnival Row and will be seen in Morbius. He is repped by ICM Partners, Independent Talent Group, Gateway Management Company and Danis Panaro.

