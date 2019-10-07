Former Fyzz Facility TV Chief Zoë Rocha Launches Drama Indie & Sets The Libertines-Inspired Series

Zoë Rocha, former TV boss at The Fyzz Facility, has set up her own scripted production company and has set her first development slate including a drama exec produced by The Libertines frontman Carl Barât.

Rocha, who previously produced Channel 5 comedy Borderline and Sky’s Chris O’Dowd-fronted Moone Boy has launched RubyRock Pictures and has brought on former Fyzz Facility exec Catherine Freeman as Development Executive.

The pair are already working on The Heartless, a music drama written by Spotless writer Lucie Barât, the sister of Carl Barât and feminist horror anthology Her Horror.

The Heartless is a semi-autobiographical snapshot of the British indie scene in early noughties London, inspired by creator Lucie Barât’s own experience of that time, and the journey of her brother’s band. With a soundtrack written by both Barâts, the series follows Sally, who returns to the UK after a year in Australia and finds herself thrust into the hedonistic, high intensity world of her childhood friends, siblings Asher, played by Death Comes to Pemberley’s Lewis Rainer and Anna, played by Harlots’ Hannah Dodd. Asher is in rising indie band The Heartless with volatile frontwoman Marion, played by Giri/Haji’s Ellie James. The group is on the cusp of making it big, but the chaotic trio are always one step away from tearing everything apart.

Created by Zara Symes (Secret City), Her Horror is a feminist horror anthology which examines the varied spectrum of the female experience through the versatile prism of horror. The anthology will be presented at MIA Rome’s Drama Series Pitching Forum this month and is a co-production with Clipper Media.

Rocha said, “RubyRock Pictures is built on the foundation of the decade I have spent in this industry working with incredible creators like Stephen Fry, Chris O’Dowd, and Julian Fellowes making offbeat, funny, original television. I’m excited to be taking that to the next level under this new banner, and welcoming creatives like Lucie & Carl Barât to come and break the rules with me.”