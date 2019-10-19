Former Walt Disney Studios Chair Dick Cook Backing Two Fantasy Films, New Soundstage In Australia

Dick Cook Studios (DCS), an independent production company helmed by former Walt Disney Studios chairman DIck Cook, will receive AUD $30 million ($20,473,020 USD) in Australian government funding to produce two fantasy features in the country.

The funding is part of an Australian Location Incentive Program with a warchest of AUD $140 million. The fund was announced in May 2018 to lure foreign productions to Australia. Melbourne’s Docklands Studios will also receive government money to construct a massive new soundstage as part of that push. The government is backing a AUD $46 million, 3700-square-metre soundstage. DCS will also establish an ongoing production office at the studio.

The new facility is being expanded to enable Docklands to compete with Sydney’s Fox Studios and the Gold Coast’s Village Roadshow Studios for foreign film projects. The project will be under construction for an estimated two years.