Former Viceland International Chief James Rosenstock To Run WWE’s Global Business

Former Viceland International chief James Rosenstock is swapping hipsters for Hulk Hogan after becoming Executive Vice President, International for WWE.

Rosenstock will be responsible for the management of all international operations at the wrestling group. He will oversee the company’s eight regional General Managers and will report to WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson.

He will be charged with growing WWE’s brand and business outside of the U.S., including partnering with across the company’s live events, digital, consumer products and WWE Network divisions. He will also manage WWE’s global TV partners.

Rosenstock, who was most recently co-CFO and Chief Strategy Officer for business catering company ezCater, was previously President of Viceland International, where he oversaw Vice’s efforts to launch in India, Middle East, Brazil and Southeast Asia. Before that, he was at Discovery, where he the factual company’s international expansion including the acquisition of Eurosport.

He began his career as an investment banker covering the TMT sector including rcently at Credit Suisse and has also been on the boards of All3Media, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Special Olympics New York.