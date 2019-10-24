Former Universal Exec Amit Dey Joins MRC To Lead New Non-Fiction Division, Edgar Wright Sparks Doc On Slate

Former Universal Pictures executive Amit Dey has been named SVP & Head of Valence Media’s new non-fiction division at MRC.

In the newly formed role, Dey will be responsible for developing, producing and managing all documentary content for film and TV, as well as working with sales and distribution partners across all documentary projects.

He will collaborate across Valence Media divisions which include MRC Film, MRC Television, dick clark productions and Billboard Media Group, and he will report to Valence Media co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu.

Dey will lead efforts on the first feature length documentary from Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, about California music duo, Sparks. The project is currently in production. Baby Driver director Wright shot footage of the band at a 2018 London concert.

Dey will also be across MRC’s previously announced doc partnership with UK outfit Fulwell 73 (Carpool Karaoke). Valence previously produced the Hulu documentary Fyre Fraud.

The LA-based executive joins from Universal where he spent nine years working in international acquisitions and production, initially in the studio’s Amsterdam office, before moving to its international headquarters in London, and last year moving to the studio lot in Burbank. During his tenure, he was involved in the production and distribution of more than 30 documentary titles including Cobain: Montage of Heck, Ronaldo, Listen to Me Marlon, Marley, Meru, The King, Three Identical Strangers and Apollo 11.

Dey commented, “Valence and MRC’s reputation for being innovative, artist friendly and incredibly ambitious is something I’ve admired from afar for a long time. I’m thrilled to get the chance to focus on storytelling that we’re passionate about, while continuing to work with the best filmmakers and partners in the business.”