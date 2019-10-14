Former ABC Studios President Patrick Moran Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

Veteran TV executive and former president of ABC Studios Patrick Moran is segueing to producing with an an overall deal at Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Moran will develop TV series to premiere globally on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

Chatter started shortly after Moran’s exit from ABC Studios in July that he had been approached for a producing deal at Amazon by studio head Jennifer Salke. Moran and Salke have had a close relationship since they worked together at 20th Century Fox TV a decade ago. Moran was an executive in the studio’s drama department run by Salke and subsequently was tapped to head the department when she was promoted to oversee all development.

“Patrick is a deeply respected creative executive whom I have had the pleasure of knowing throughout his entire career,” Salke said. “He has worked with some of television’s most prolific writers and producers on series with real cultural impact. His ability to identify and nurture compelling content makes Patrick a perfect fit for the global Prime Video family.”

Moran most recently served as President of ABC Studios, where he oversaw all studio creative and production operations and a slate of series that included Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, black-ish, American Housewife, Grand Hotel and Station 19 as well as co-productions The Good Doctor, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Schooled and Single Parents and late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, along with Criminal Minds for CBS.

In 2013, Moran launched cable/streaming division ABC Signature Studios, which is behind such series as the upcoming Little Fires Everywhere, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington; High Fidelity, starring and executive produced by Zoë Kravitz; Dollface, starring and executive produced by Kat Dennings; and The Wilds for Prime Video; as well as current series Marvel’s Runaways, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, grown-ish, and The Godfather of Harlem.

Previously, Moran served as SVP and head of Creative Development for ABC Studios, where he oversaw all comedy and drama development for the studio, including supervising the development of ABC’s Scandal and Once Upon a Time. Before that, Moran was SVP of Drama Development at 20th TV, where he developed such series as Glee, Bones and Prison Break. He also served as VP of Drama Development at UPN, president of Renaissance Pictures and VP of Production and Development at New Line Television.

“Amazon Studios, known for bold groundbreaking storytelling, is the perfect place to embark on my next chapter as I look to be more closely aligned with the creative process,” said Moran, who went on to acknowledge Amazon Studios’ leadership, Salke and co-heads of television Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng. “I look forward to partnering with innovative writers and show creators with a specific take on the world today in this new role, and am thrilled to work with Jennifer, Vernon, Albert and the Amazon Studios team.”

Moran is on the board of GLSEN, whose mission is to create safe and affirming schools for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.