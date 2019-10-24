‘Ford v Ferrari’ Will Win The Race Against ‘Charlie’s Angels’ With $23M-$30M Start – Early B.O. Projection

James Mangold’s Ford v. Ferrari which is winning over crowds and critics in early screenings since its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival is looking at a solid start in the $23M-$30M range in early tracking when the Disney-Fox pic opens on Nov. 15.

The movie, which stars Matt Damon as car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as renegade auto driver Ken Miles who go to work for Ford in their square off against Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans race, looks best with guys. The film runs at 2 hours and 32 minutes, and it’s a fast clip.

On the downside, Sony’s reboot of Charlie’s Angels directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska is off to a very slow start in forecasts, ideal now with young females, but right now at $16M, with the studio seeing lower between $12M-$13M for what is being reported as a $48M net production. The first 2000 movie with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu opened to $40.1M with the 2003 sequel Full Throttle debuting to $37.6M. Now sometimes pics arrive low on tracking because the studio hasn’t unleashed its full TV spot blitzkreig, however, social media and online trailer play have plenty to do with the diagnostics, hence, this isn’t good. Originally, Charlie’s Angels was going to go on the first weekend of November like its original 2000 film, but was pushed off by Paramount/Skydance Media/Fox’s Terminator: Dark Fate. On Nov. 15, Charlie’s Angels will have access to Imax and PLFs.

New Line/Bron Studios Helen Mirren-Ian McKellen drama thriller The Good Liar is seeing only $6M, however, this is a pic for the 50+ crowd and they come out slowly to the theater. Hence, there’s hope for the pic overindexing.