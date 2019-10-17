‘For All Mankind’: Sonya Walger & Krys Marshall Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2 Of Apple Sci-Fi Drama

EXCLUISVE: Sonya Walger and Krys Marshall have been promoted to series regulars on the second season of For All Mankind, Apple’s upcoming space race alt-history drama from Ron Moore, which had been quietly renewed ahead of its Nov. 1 series premiere and just started production on Season 2.

Both Walger and Marshall recurred on the first season of For All Mankind, playing Molly and Danielle Poole, respectively.

Depicting an America that lost the quest to the moon to the Soviet Union, For All Mankind, created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, aims to go very large, stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, The Looming Tower’s Wrenn Schmidt and Jodi Balfour. It hails from Sony Pictures Television and Tall Ship Productions.

Walger, who co-starred on ABC’s The Catch opposite Mireille Enos and Peter Krause, is repped by Jon Rubinstein at Authentic and Gersh.

Marshall was recently seen on The CW’s Supergirl playing Purity, a sexy villainess worldkiller. Her previous seres credits include Fox’s Gone: A Wayward Pines Story. She is repped by Abrams Artists and Industry Entertainment.