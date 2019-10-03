‘Florida Girls’ Renewed For Season 2 By Pop TV

Florida Girls is coming back for another go-round as Pop TV has renewed its comedy series for a second season.

Florida Girls, from Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media, sat on the shelf for quite awhile — it premiered more than a year after originally picked up to series. But once it launched in July, it was a breakout, drawing strong reviews. It quickly joined Pop’s flagship Schitt’s Creek, heading into its sixth and final season, Flack, renewed for a second season, and newly picked up One Day at a Time as a tentpole in the network’s scripted portfolio.

Inspired by the life of creator and star Laura Chinn, Florida Girls is about four friends who are making the most out of life while living below the poverty line in Clearwater, Fla. The four confront their stagnant lives when their only ambitious friend moves away to follow her dreams and the series follows them as they navigate very relatable problems as they try to better their situations.

Fronted by an all-female cast, the series also stars Melanie Field, Patty Guggenheim and Laci Mosley .

“Whether getting your GED, throwing an epic Island party or dealing with an unruly customer on the job at Barnacles, the women of Florida Girls showed us that you don’t need a lot of money to have fun and feel good about yourself. Just some great, loyal friends,” said Justin Rosenblatt, EVP, Original Programming and Development, Pop TV. “We’re thrilled this series struck such a chord with our audience. Laura Chinn has created an honest show that mixes smart social commentary with hard comedy, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how she, Melanie, Patty and Laci evolve in season two.”



Florida Girls is executive produced by Chinn, Jared Miller, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Josh Lieberman and Oly Obst.