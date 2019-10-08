Turks & Caicos Fest To Open With Sundance Winner; British Production Guild Appoints Chair; Academy Museum Partners With Istituto Luce–Cinecittà – Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: The inaugural Turks and Caicos International Film Festival (TCIFF) will open with Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary Sea of Shadows, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. Pic follows a group of dedicated scientists, conservationists, investigative journalists, undercover agents and members of the Mexican navy who try to protect endangered sea species from Mexican drug cartels and Chinese traffickers. The Caribbean festival, which will have an environmental focus, runs 15 – 17 November 2019. Jonny Keeling, the executive producer of the BBC Natural History unit which produced hit series Planet Earth, Richard Curtis, and Emma Freud, will be among those taking part in panels. Rob Stewart’s film Sharkwater Extinction will screen at the Festival. There will also be an underwater filmmaking session with cameraman Duncan Brake.

The Production Guild of Great Britain has appointed producer Alex Boden (Cloud Atlas) as its newly appointed chair, as Production Controller Guy Barker steps down after four years in the role. Bond co-producer and financial controller Andrew Noakes (Eon Productions) and producer Debbie Vertue (Hartswood Films) have been jointly appointed co-vice chairs following the retirement of Kevin Trehy from the executive committee. Newly appointed to the board is Jo Evans of Tiger Aspect and Fifty Fathoms. Membership now exceeds 1,000, according to the group.

Executive producer Jo Burn (Cats), line producer Brian Donovan (Allied) and Ali Moshref complete the board. Also standing down are producers Steve Clark Hall and Iain Smith OBE.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures today announced Istituto Luce – Cinecittà as a Founding Supporter with a five-year agreement in support of an annual series of Italian films and accompanying public programs. Over the course of the five-year agreement, the Academy Museum team will curate an annual series of Italian masterpiece film screenings and programs in consultation with Istituto Luce – Cinecittà. The first will be a centennial tribute to the legendary writer-director Federico Fellini (1920–1993), which will travel to major museums and film institutes in Europe, Asia, South America, and the United States.