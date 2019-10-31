‘First Love’ Lands At Indie Rights; Comedy Dynamics Acquires Mockumentary ‘The Social Ones’

Michael Masarof debut feature film First Love has been acquired by Indie Rights. The independent film distributor will release the film theatrically in Los Angeles as well as digital/VOD platforms on December 13.

Written and directed by Masarof, the drama stars Annie Heise (The Blacklist, Madoff) and Aaron Costa Ganis (Jessica Jones, Lazy Eye) as estranged twins. She is a Hollywood actress and is hiding out in a seaside hotel after suffering from a nervous breakdown. Meanwhile, her slacker twin brother must make a choice: save his troubled sister from herself or sell his explosive tell-all book and sacrifice their twin bond for good. The film also includes Arye Gross (Castle, Minority Report), Adam Huber (Dynasty, Book Club), Mia Barron (Righteous Kill, The Venture Bros), Amin El Gamal (Good Trouble, Prison Break) and Malin Barr (Skyscraper, Bull).

Comedy Dynamics has acquired the Laura Kosann-directed The Social Ones, a mockumentary that explores — and skewers the lives of social media “influencers”. The film will be released on March 3, 2020 on the Comedy Dynamics network which includes Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV and more.

The mockumentary stars Richard Kind (Mad About You reboot, Inside Out, A Serious Man), Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show, She’s Out Of My League, Garfield), Peter Scolari (Newhart, Girls, That Thing You Do), Stephanie March (The Invention of Lying, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) and Nicole Kang (CW’s Batwoman, You, Swallow). The film is executive produced by Stephanie March, Danielle Kosann and Laura Kosann.

The deal was negotiated by Anna Roberts of Comedy Dynamics and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.