Felicity Jones & Shailene Woodley To Star In & Exec Produce ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’; Studiocanal & Blueprint Aboard

Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa have been set to star in feature The Last Letter From Your Lover.

Blueprint Pictures, The Film Farm and Studiocanal are behind the movie, which begins shoot next Monday in Mallorca before moving to the UK. Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria) is directing.

The film is a dual-narrative love story set between London and the Riviera, based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes. Moyes’ novel has sold more than three million copies worldwide and has been translated into 33 languages.

The story follows Ellie (Jones), a young female journalist in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (oodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Turner). As Ellie is drawn into the story, she becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers’ identities and finding out how their love story ends.

Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing alongside Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm. Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley are both executive producing. Studiocanal are fully financing and distributing in the UK, France, Germany, Australia & New Zealand, and selling worldwide.

Jones is represented by WME, Independent Talent, Peikoff Mahan and Rogers & Cowan. Woodley is represented by Management 360 and HYPERION, with lawyers Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.