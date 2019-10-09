Felicity Huffman’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Ricardo Chavira Rips 14-Day Sentence As “White Privilege”

Ricardo Chavira, who co-starred with Felicity Huffman on Desperate Housewives, is fuming about the 14-day prison sentence the actress received for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Chavira, who played Carlos Solis for eight seasons on the ABC drama, suggested race was a factor in the short sentence the actress received last month from a federal judge in Boston.

“White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean shit to these people,” Chavira tweeted, along with a link to a news article about the case.

White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean shit to these people. https://t.co/HMIKzGKDbp — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019

He followed it up with a second tweet, claiming he witnessed “privilege” and experienced “bias” during his run on the series.

“I saw eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled with the intricacies of it on a daily basis with all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit,” he wrote.

Chavira posted the tweets on September 13, the day U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ordered Huffman to spend 14 days in federal prison, pay a $30,000 fine, perform 250 hours of community service, and spend a year on supervised release. Yet, his comments went seemingly unnoticed until they began to go viral today.

The actor’s on-screen wife, Eva Longoria, was one of 27 people to write letters of support asking the judge to show Huffman leniency. In her remarks, Longoria described Huffman as a “good friend” who welcomed her to the ABC series in 2004, when she was still an up-and-coming actress. She noted that Huffman stood up for her when she was “bullied” at work.

Huffman is scheduled to report to prison on October 25.