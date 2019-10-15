Felicity Huffman Behind Bars; Surrenders To Authorities For Prison College Admissions Scandal Sentence

Just over a week before Felicity Huffman was expected to report to the Bureau of Prisons to serve her sentence in the college bribery scheme, the Oscar nominee slipped behind bars today.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA,” a representative for the American Crime actor said in a statement Tuesday.”

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,’ the rep added of the 14-day sentence handed down to Huffman on September 13 in Boston after her guilty plea in the nationwide Operation Varsity Blues operation. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released.”

Based on good behavior and other circumstances, Huffman could actually be out in less than two weeks, under standard protocol.

Having plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud back in May, the high-profile Huffman was the first to be sentenced among the more than 30 parents indicted in the nationwide effort of wealthy families to get their children into top schools using underhanded methods. Unlike Huffman, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli rejected a plea deal from the U.S. Attorney and are fighting their case stemming from the “Operation Varsity Blues” sting operations with strident not-guilty declarations. Facing 40 yers behind bars, the duo look to be headed for trial next year.

Once looking at 20 years incarceration for having “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to the lengthy March 6 indictment, Huffman saw prosecutors last month trim their recommended jail time to a month. As Huffman’s lawyers sought probation, the feds also tacked on “12 months of supervised release and a fine of $20,000” to their wish list.

Backed by letters of character reference and support from Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria and creator Marc Cherry among others, Huffman threw herself at the court’s mercy in a correspondence of her own leading up to the hearing infront of Judge Talwani.

“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” the When They See Us co-star stated of her entanglement with ex-call center manager William Singer and his phony Key Worldwide Foundation to get her eldest daughter into a top college using faked test scores.