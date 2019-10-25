Felicity Huffman Released From Prison After 11 Days In College Bribery Scheme

Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in Dublin, CA, three days short of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college bribery scheme, a prison spokesperson confirmed to Deadline.

Huffman was released early Friday morning. She began her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin on Oct. 15, but was released early as is normal prison policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

The Desperate Housewives actor also is ordered to serve a year’s probation, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

Having plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud back in May, Huffman was the first to be sentenced among the more than 30 parents indicted in the nationwide effort of wealthy families to get their children into top schools using underhanded methods.

Backed by letters of character reference and support from Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria and creator Marc Cherry among others, Huffman threw herself at the court’s mercy at her sentencing last month in Boston in front of Judge Indira Talwani.

“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” the When They See Us co-star stated of her entanglement with ex-call center manager William Singer and his phony Key Worldwide Foundation used to get Huffman’s eldest daughter into a top college with faked test scores.

“I honestly didn’t and don’t care about my daughter going to a prestigious college,” Huffman noted in the letter delivered to the court September 6. “I just wanted to give her a shot at being considered for a program where her acting talent would be the deciding factor.”

Unlike Huffman, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli rejected a plea deal from the U.S. Attorney and are fighting their case with strident not-guilty declarations. As a result of the “Operation Varsity Blues” sting operations, the couple faces 40 years behind bars, with a trial likely next year.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten contributed to this story.