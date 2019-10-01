FCC Can Roll Back Net Neutrality Rules, But Can’t Block States From Their Own Regulation, Appeals Court Rules

The ongoing battle over rules of the road for the internet will go on for longer — maybe even much longer — after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a mixed ruling that will send some of the efforts at deregulation back to the FCC.

The battle is over net neutrality, or a set of rules to prohibit internet providers from blocking or throttling web traffic, or from selling so-called “fast lanes” to content providers for speedier access to the consumer. The idea is that all web traffic — whether coming from Netflix or a local church — should be treated equally.

In a decision issued on Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit upheld one major aspect of the Republican-controlled FCC’s efforts in 2017 to roll back Obama-era regulations. That was the classification of internet service as an “information service,” a lighter touch regulatory framework than classifying it as a “telecommunications service.”

But the judges struck down a significant part of the FCC’s action. That was a rule that would prevent state and local governments from adopting their own set of net neutrality regulations. The FCC’s deregulatory efforts in 2017 triggered a backlash in which a number of state government passed their own net neutrality rules, including the state of California.

“The Commission ignored binding precedent by failing to ground its sweeping Preemption Directive—which goes far beyond conflict preemption—in a lawful source of statutory authority. That failure is fatal,” the judges wrote in their per curiam opinion.

The court also found fault in the FCC’s analysis of the impact that deregulation would have on public safety and other issues, but it declined to strike down all of the agency’s actions. Instead, it sent those issues back to the agency for reconsideration.

The judges also upheld a rule that the FCC passed in lieu of the Obama-era regulation: A transparency rule that requires ISPs to disclose their traffic management practices.

In a statement, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai characterized the D.C. Circuit ruling as a victory.

“The court affirmed the FCC’s decision to repeal 1930s utility-style regulation of the Internet imposed by the prior Administration,” he said. “The court also upheld our robust transparency rule so that consumers can be fully informed about their online options.”

He said that the FCC will have to reconsider “narrow issues.”

“We look forward to addressing on remand the narrow issues that the court identified,” he added.