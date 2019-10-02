‘FBI’ Ratings Tick Up As Newcomers Slip In Week 2

Snapshot: New series Week 2: Mixed-ish (ABC, 0.7 rating in 18-49 Live+Same Day, -22%; 3.5 million viewers), Emergence (ABC, 0.6, -25%; 3.6 million).

Things are starting to settle in Week 2 of the broadcast season as most Tuesday series were on par or slightly off their premiere deliveries. Logging the biggest Week 2 drops was ABC’s lineup, including new series Mixed-ish and Emergence.

The award for most stable performance goes to CBS. Stalwart NCIS (1.3, 12.16 million in L+SD), the most watched non-sports program of Premiere Week by a mile, retained 97% of its Season 17 opener audience and was even in 18-49 to again top the night in total viewers.

At 9 PM, FBI (1.0, 9.44 million), which features Alana de la Garza as new boss, was up from its Season 2 premiere last week by 7% in total viewers and by 0.1 in the demo. The 10 PM anchor NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.96 million) also improved in viewers, up 5%, while holding steady in the demo.

NBC’s The Voice (1.5, 8.9 million) is even with the fast national for its Tuesday season premiere and has a good chance to again round up to a 1.6 demo rating in the finals, matching its L+SD delivery last week.

This Is Us (1.7, 4.3 million) and New Amsterdam (0.9, 5.3 million) both ticked down a tenth in the demo from last week while also emerging as leading delayed viewing gainers this season. The season premiere of This Is Us posted the biggest absolute Live+3 18-49 lift (1.1 rating) of Premiere Week, while New Amsterdam logged the biggest viewership increase (+4.6 million).

This Is Us once again built on its Voice demo lead-in, and NBC once again once again went 1-2 with the top programs of the night among adults 18-49 (This Is Us, The Voice). CBS was again tops in viewers, also going 1-2 with NCIS and FBI.

FBI again topped This Is Us in L+SD viewership. The NBC drama usually retakes the lead after three days of playback, which was the case last week.

With the exception of Bless This Mess, which was down a tenth from its Season 2 opener last week, all other ABC Tuesday series were down two tenths. That includes The Conners, hitting a new L+SD series low (1.1, 5.5 million); Black-ish (0.7, 3.2); and ABC’s two new Tuesday series, comedy Mixed-ish (0.7, 3.5 million) and 10 PM drama Emergence (0.6, 3.6 million), which once again built a bit on its lead-in among total viewers. Both Mixed-ish and Emergence posted respectable L+3 lifts for their premieres to finish tied for No. 3 new series debuts of Premiere Week in L+3 18-49, but we will see whether the sizable Week 2 L+SD drops could be made up in delayed viewing.

Fox’s The Resident (0.7, 3.8 million) and Empire (0.9, 3 million) each dipped a tenth in the demo from last week.