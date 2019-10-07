‘FBI’: John Boyd Promoted To Series Regular On CBS Drama

John Boyd has been upped to a series regular on FBI for the CBS drama’s current second season. His first episode as a series regular will air on October 22.

Boyd plays Agent Stuart Scola, a silver-tongued, fast-talking, quick-witted former Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. He’s a Reddit-exploring Ivy Leaguer whose do-gooder sensibilities belie his born-and-bred New York cynicism.

As Deadline exclusively reported, Bones alum Boyd in August was tapped for a recurring role on FBI,now playing Agent Stuart Scola. He was set to appear in three episodes, with an option to become a series regular. That option has been exercised.

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Boyd will be joining series regulars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel and Alana De La Garza.

The series is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Michael Chernuchin, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce.

Boyd is known for his role as James Aubrey on Fox’s Bones. His other TV credits include playing Arlo Glass on 24 and recurring roles in The Carries Diaries and Touch. His film work includes Argo and most recently, Peppermint. Boyd is repped by APA and Circle of Confusion.

