‘Fast & Furious 9’: Latin Pop Star Ozuna Buckles Up For Pic & Soundtrack

Today Vin Diesel announced on his Instagram that Latin Music pop star Ozuna has joined the cast of Universal’s Fast and Furious 9. Ozuna is also in talks to be part of the ninth-quel’s soundtrack.

Said Diesel on the social media handle, “As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film. They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity… and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9!

Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always…#Fast92020 #YoungSantos #Ozuna#Fatherhood”

Note the #YoungSantos hashtag that Diesel use, indicating Ozuna’s character. Santos, played by Don Omar in the series, aligns himself with Diesel’s Dom Toretto to steal oil from rich corporations to turn a profit.

Ozuna, who won two 2019 Latin American Music Awards last week, was recently signed by UTA who brokered the Fast & Furious 9 deal. He also led the list of nominations with nine nominations. He is was also nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Song for his hit single “Baila Baila Baila,” which he co-wrote with songwriter Vicente Saavedra. Previously, Ozuna won a record-breaking 11 awards at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, becoming the biggest winner in the history of the ceremony. He had received 23 nominations in 15 categories – the most nominations for any artist in a single year. Ozuna is YouTube’s most-viewed artist in the world with north of 25M subs. He holds the record for most YouTube videos with over 1B views, with seven surpassing that mark. Ozuna recently starred in the feature film Qué León and is set to appear in the sequel Los Leones, which is currently in pre-production. His third album Nibiru will be released this November.

Fast & Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin, opens on May 22, 2020. Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Diesel produces for his One Race Films alongside Samantha Vincent; and Lin for his Perfect Storm Entertainment. Jeffrey Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth will also produce for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

Ozuna is managed by Rebeca Leon at Lionfish Entertainment and represented by attorney Simran A. Singh at Singh, Singh & Trauben, LLP.