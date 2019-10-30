Facebook Watch Orders Slate Of Shows From Kin Featuring Tia Mowry, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, Malika & Khadijah Haqq

EXCLUSIVE: Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry, The Real hosts Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai, and Keeping Up With The Kardashian co-stars Malika & Khadijah Haqq are all heading to after lifestyle entertainment company Kin struck a deal to produce a slate of programming for the digital platform.

Kin, which started as a YouTube multi-channel network, is producing five shows for Facebook Watch. The company self-finances its projects and launches them on social distribution first before moving to TV and OTT services.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton’s Wear it Well and Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix presents Comfort Kitchen debuts later this month, while Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s Side by Side launches in November.

Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix presents Comfort Kitchen is a family cookbook in video form with viewers meeting Mowry’s family and friends and hearing stories behind the recipes.

Wear it Well follows Bailon Houghton as she is challenged to style and dress her group of friends with diverse body types.

Side by Side follows Malika & Khadijah Haqq, who are at different stages of their life; Khadijah is a married mother of three, while Malika just found out she’s pregnant with her first child.

Save the Cake, stars Cake Queen and host of How To Cake It Yolanda Gampp, who has nearly 8M social followers, as she takes busted-up bakers with a string of kitchen disasters in their past, and helping them save the most important cake of all: their child’s birthday cake. It will launch in 2020.

Your Trash, Mai Treasure stars Jeannie Mai, whose affinity for balance and simplicity is in stark contrast to Mama’s “anti-Marie Kondo” thrift-shop aesthetic. Together, they will dissect old “junk” to decide whether that old dress is trash or DIY-able treasure. It also launches in 2020.

Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin, said, “Our model for creating lifestyle programming has been successful in engaging audiences and delivering profits. Our audience doesn’t just passively view—they truly invest in the talent and are dedicated to tuning in every week. That’s why Facebook Watch is an incredible platform for our shows; its unique features let fans interact with talent and each other.”