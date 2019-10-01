Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Audio Leak Spills Tea On Elizabeth Warren, Tik Tok

Leaked audio of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals him assuring employees in July that the company would prevail against breakup attempts by Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

“If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government,” Zuckerberg said, according to audio posted by tech website The Verge.

Warren fired back on soon after the audio emerged on Tuesday morning. “What would really ‘suck’ is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy,” she wrote.

Related Story President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Saturday Edition

In other portions of the leaked audio, Zuckerberg compared Facebook’s stature with Twitter’s, arguing that size matters when it comes to keeping social platforms free of hate speech and other objectionable content. “Twitter can’t do as good of a job as we can,” he said. “I mean, they face, qualitatively, the same types of issues. But they can’t put in the investment. Our investment on safety is bigger than the whole revenue of their company.”

Another up-and-coming rival, Tik Tok, doesn’t faze Zuckerberg. The CEO called Tik Tok “an interesting phenomenon” but noted that Facebook is developing a similar platform called Lasso, which will allow creators to post short-form videos as they do on Tik Tok. “What we’ve found is that their retention is actually not that strong after they stop advertising,” he said. “So the space is still fairly nascent, and there’s time for us to kind of figure out what we want to do here.”

Facebook did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.